All Month
■ “Detective Month” at the Klamath County Library youth services.
Friday, Nov. 6
■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.
Saturday, Nov. 7
■ Quota Club Virtual Christmas Bazaar. 10 a.m. Live via Facebook.
■ Virtuosa Society concert and livestream. 12:30 p.m. $35. Ross Ragland Theater.
■ Novemberfest by Klamath Rotary Club. 5 p.m. Klamath Yacht Club.
■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.
Sunday, Nov. 8
■ 2020: a Good Year for Poetry. 2 p.m. Klamath County Library via Zoom.
Art in the Basin
Through November
■ Annual art show and sale through Nov. 7 at Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.
■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
■ Art Quilt Display at Tater Patch Quilt Store through Dec. 31, 109 E. Front St., Merrill.
■ Membership Holiday Showcase at the Klamath Art Gallery through Dec. 20, Thursday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m., 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.
Live entertainment
■ Open mic night hosted by Autopilot Miscreants. Friday, 6 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
■ Wired in concert. Friday, 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.
■ Rogue Rage Duo in concert. Saturday, 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
■ Night Fire in concert. Saturday, 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.