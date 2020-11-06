Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ “Detective Month” at the Klamath County Library youth services.

Friday, Nov. 6

■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.

Saturday, Nov. 7

■ Quota Club Virtual Christmas Bazaar. 10 a.m. Live via Facebook.

■ Virtuosa Society concert and livestream. 12:30 p.m. $35. Ross Ragland Theater.

■ Novemberfest by Klamath Rotary Club. 5 p.m. Klamath Yacht Club.

■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.

Sunday, Nov. 8

■ 2020: a Good Year for Poetry. 2 p.m. Klamath County Library via Zoom.

Art in the Basin

Through November

■ Annual art show and sale through Nov. 7 at Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.

■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ Art Quilt Display at Tater Patch Quilt Store through Dec. 31, 109 E. Front St., Merrill.

■ Membership Holiday Showcase at the Klamath Art Gallery through Dec. 20, Thursday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m., 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

Live entertainment

■ Open mic night hosted by Autopilot Miscreants. Friday, 6 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

■ Wired in concert. Friday, 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

■ Rogue Rage Duo in concert. Saturday, 6 p.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.

■ Night Fire in concert. Saturday, 7 p.m. The American Legion Club.

