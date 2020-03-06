Friday and Saturday
■ Murder Mystery. Diamond Dolls, a Ragland Second Stage murder mystery musical performance, takes place inside the Ross Ragland Cultural Center Friday and Saturday. Performances at 7 p.m. $25.
Saturday and Sunday
■ Rock on! Annual Rock, gem, jewelry, mineral and fossil show takes place at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. $2 suggested donation for entry.
Saturday, March 7
■ Dorothy in Oz. Youth in the Ross Ragland Theater after-school programs, as well as the Ragtag Choir, perform “Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz” – based on familiar stories and characters from the Wizard of Oz series of books – at the Ross Ragland at 2 p.m. $5.
Sunday, March 8
■ Muscle car celebration. In celebration of the Ford Mustang, visit the Ross Ragland Theater for displays of vintage and modern Mustangs, play car racing video games, and a documentary screening of “A Faster Horse.” 2 p.m. $9.
Art in the Basin
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
■ Nature photography of Aurora Simpson on display at the Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
Through April
■ Paintings by Pat Eck on display at the Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open Mic Night, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
■ Wired in concert, Friday, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Nightfire in concert, Saturday, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night, Sunday, 7 p.m., Chicken ‘n’ Cheers.