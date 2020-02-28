Feb. 29 — March 1
■ Monster Trucks. The Monster truck Insanity Tour returns to the Klamath County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday for two days of high-octane action. Activities include a pit party for autographs and photos before the main events. Events start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. Sunday. $10 for children 3-12, $16 for adults.
Friday, Feb. 28
■ The Giver. Henley High School Drama Club performs “The Giver” at Henley’s Hampton Center for the Performing Arts Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. $5.
Saturday, Feb. 29.
■ Leap Year Bloopers. Klamath County Museum will host its “Fourth Annual Leap Year Party” with an afternoon of activities, culminating with a special presentation about some of the historic bloopers that have occurred in Klamath County’s history at 7 p.m.
■ Parent Prom. Klamath Union High School’s 2020 graduation class sends parents back to their high school days with the first annual Parent Prom at Yesterday’s Plaza at 7 p.m. Prom is appropriate themed, “Back to the 80s.”
Sunday, March 1
■ Dance, Dance, Dance! Klamath Symphony Orchestra performs at the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. with a performance themed around various dance music, from classical to contemporary. $12.
Art in the Basin
Through February
■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Ken Janson in concert, Friday, 2 p.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
■ Jon Jones in concert, Friday, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
■ Ben & Con in concert, Friday, 7 p.m., Biagio’s, 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
■ Erin Barker in concert, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
■ LEAP STOCK concert series, Saturday, 2-8 p.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
■ Tom Franks in concert, Saturday, 6 p.m., Brevada Brewhouse, 2229 N. Eldorado Blvd.
■ Rachel & the Red Light District, Saturday, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.