All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – April’s theme is “dinosaurs”
Friday, April 2
■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13
■ Open Mic Night, Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 7:30 p.m., 3545 Summers Ln.
Saturday, April 3
■ Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., United Evangelical Church, 3333 Beverly Dr.
■ Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m., Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way
■ Easter Egg Hunt, 11:10 a.m., Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way
■ Easter Egg Hunt, 12 p.m., Moore Park
■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13
Tuesday, April 6
■ Oregon Senator Ron Wyden Klamath/Lake County virtual town hall, 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
■ Tom Franks in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.
Art in the Basin
Through April
■ “Quiet Moments” Aurora Simpson art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.