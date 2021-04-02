Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – April’s theme is “dinosaurs”

Friday, April 2

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

■ Open Mic Night, Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 7:30 p.m., 3545 Summers Ln.

Saturday, April 3

■ Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., United Evangelical Church, 3333 Beverly Dr.

■ Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m., Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way

■ Easter Egg Hunt, 11:10 a.m., Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way

■ Easter Egg Hunt, 12 p.m., Moore Park

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

Tuesday, April 6

■ Oregon Senator Ron Wyden Klamath/Lake County virtual town hall, 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

■ Tom Franks in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

Art in the Basin

Through April

■ “Quiet Moments” Aurora Simpson art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

