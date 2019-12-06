Dec. 6 to 7
Music and laughter
Pack Rat Christmas, an evening adult cocktail show with songs and humor, presented at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in the Ragland Cultural Center. Tickets are $25 each before transaction fees.
Dec. 7
‘Sounds of Christmas’
Klamath Falls Community Band will perform in its fifth annual “Sounds of Christmas” at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mills Elementary School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, students and military personnel. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Dec. 7
Light and wonder
Tree Lighting Celebration Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Winter Wonderland Parade at 6 p.m. in Chiloquin.
Dec. 8
At the Ragland
“Christmas Around the World” will be performed by the Klamath Chorale at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.
Art in the BasinThrough Dec. 16
■ Annual Holiday Showcase being held by Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive. Includes an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Before Christmas
■ Art for sale with free wrapping in Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
Through December
■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
■ Favell Museum Art Show and Sale featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West — oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture.
Live entertainment■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open Mic Night hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Lads of Leisure at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Klamath County Library.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.