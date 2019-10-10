Oct. 10-12
At the Ragland
The Ross Ragland Cultural Center’s 2nd Stage Series presents “Songs for a New World, 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. “Songs” is a theatrical song cycle exploring the moment of decision through fourteen stories. Tickets are $15 before transaction fees.
Oct. 11
Telling tales
“True Scary Tales,” will be told at The Hearth, a community storytelling event at 7 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St.There is a suggested donation of $5 at the door. All proceeds will go toward local scholarships.
Oct. 11-13
Season’s celebration
Celebrate Oktoberfest with song, dance, food and more Friday through Sunday at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane. Included will be an 8 p.m. Friday performance by Black Cadillac Kings, 6 p.m. Saturday performance by the Dixieland Haute Schatz followed by an 8 p.m. Saturday performance by Harry Harpoon and Dean Oliver. Sunday entertainment includes a demonstration of traditional dacne by the Malin Beseda dancers at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
Perspectives on war
The Ragland BIG Screen series presents a screening of the Oregon Public Broadcasting Oregon Experience documentary, “The Modoc War,” 2 p.m. Sunday. This event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted at the door. A question and answer session will follow the screening.
Art in the Basin
Through October
■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Through Oct. 27
■ Paintings by Marlene Palmer are on display in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through Nov. 16
■ Favell Museum Art Show & Sale at 125 W. Main St.
Live entertainment
■ Lew Levison performing, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ D.J. Shabbir performing, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Nephilim performing, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).