All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – May’s theme is “Flower Month!”
Friday, May 28
■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in
■ Wired in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Film screening “Alice in Nite Hawk” and director Devin Tau Q&A, 8 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., and online, Free
Saturday, May 29
■ Dan Hill in concert, 9-11 a.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.
■ Bill Palmer in concert, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.
Sunday, May 30
■ Bonnie Hay in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6-8 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.
Monday, May 31
■ Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Main Street Klamath Falls, Free
Wednesday, June 2
■ Jim Gillam, Trisha Daniel and Bill Palmer tribute to Bob Dylan in concert, 12 p.m., Sugarman’s Corner, Free
Thursday, June 3
■ Sonshine Mt. Band in concert, 6-8 p,m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Klamath Film meeting with guest film director Taylor Morden, 6-8 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., and online, Free
■ Arthur Buezo in concert, 5 p,m., Easton’s Char Bar, 3435 Washburn Way
Art in the Basin
Through May
■ Members art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.