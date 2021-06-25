All Month
■ Summer Reading program begins June 21 at Klamath County Libraries
Friday, June 25
■ Kruise of Klamath block party, 5-10 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in
■ Open mic night, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
■ Wired in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Reggae Rapids in concert, 8-10 p.m., Gino’s, 147 E. Main St.
■ The Melonballers in concert, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
Saturday, June 26
■ Kruise of Klamath, music by Horse Mt. Trio, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Main Street downtown Klamath Falls
■ Erin Barker in concert, 9-11 a.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.
■ Devon Hackett in concert, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.
■ Pride Walk / Sidewalk Parade, 12 p.m., Klamath Commons Park
■ Glenn Justus tribute concert, 2-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane
■ Skyline Brewing 3rd anniversary party with Mile Long Fuse and Fatsexy in concert, 3-8 p.m., 14343 Springlake Rd.
■ Danielle Kelly Soul Project in concert, 4 p.m., Lake of the Woods Resort, 950 Harriman Route
■ Andrew and Nick Smith in concert, 5 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave.
■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
■ The Overreactors in concert, 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
■ Nephilim in concert, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern, 154688 OR-66, Keno
Sunday, June 27
■ Kruise of Klamath Poker Run, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Upper Deck Restaurant, 3000 Airport Way
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.
Tuesday, June 29
■ Tom Franks in concert, 6-8 p.m., Klamath Basin Brewery, 1320 Main St.
Thursday, July 1
■ Chris Garrett in concert, 6-8 p,m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
Art in the Basin
Through June
■ Outdoor photography exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.
■ The Dance of Dressing in India, Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.