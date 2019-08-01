Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Aug. 1 to 4

Fair food & fun

2019 Klamath County Fair on the Klamath County Fairgrounds begins at noon Thursday until midnight, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Aug. 2 to 4

Creepy & kooky

“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.

Aug. 2

Looking up

Observation of Jupiter and Saturn will be provided by the Klamath County Museum at 9 p.m. Friday on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park.

Aug. 3

Star party

A star party will be at Lava Beds National Monument Saturday with daytime activities beginning at 2 p.m. and night sky watching going through the evening.

Aug. 4

Meet the artist

A public reception for an exhibit featuring glass creations by Diana Evans and Cat Santarius will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.

Aug. 6

King of rock

“A documentary, “The King,” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Focuses on a cross-country road trip in Elis Presley’s Rolls-Royce. Runs for about an hour and 45 minutes.

Art in the Basin

Through August

■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.

Live entertainment

■ Bill Palmer from 6 to 9 p.m. today in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.

■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Open Mic Night and Acoustic Open Mic, hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom, open to all ages and experience levels, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.

■ John Dough Boys from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.

■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker, open to all ages and experience levels, 1 to 4 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

