Aug. 1 to 4
Fair food & fun
2019 Klamath County Fair on the Klamath County Fairgrounds begins at noon Thursday until midnight, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Aug. 2 to 4
Creepy & kooky
“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
Aug. 2
Looking up
Observation of Jupiter and Saturn will be provided by the Klamath County Museum at 9 p.m. Friday on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park.
Aug. 3
Star party
A star party will be at Lava Beds National Monument Saturday with daytime activities beginning at 2 p.m. and night sky watching going through the evening.
Aug. 4
Meet the artist
A public reception for an exhibit featuring glass creations by Diana Evans and Cat Santarius will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Aug. 6
King of rock
“A documentary, “The King,” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Focuses on a cross-country road trip in Elis Presley’s Rolls-Royce. Runs for about an hour and 45 minutes.
Art in the Basin
Through August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Bill Palmer from 6 to 9 p.m. today in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open Mic Night and Acoustic Open Mic, hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom, open to all ages and experience levels, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
■ John Dough Boys from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker, open to all ages and experience levels, 1 to 4 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.