All Month

■ “Detective Month” at the Klamath County Library youth services.

Friday, Oct. 30

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum (haunted house), 8-10 p.m., $15-20. 426 Main St.

■ Halloween Movie Mash-up: “Hocus Pocus.” 7 p.m. $10.

Saturday, Oct. 31

■ Halloween Movie Mash-up: “45th anniversary Rocky Horror Picture Show.” 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $10.

■ Little Linkville presents “Super John 3 Dashes to the Boredom Rescue”, 1 p.m., Linkville Playhouse. $2

■ Hallowsteen Spookpark trunk-or-treat event, 3-7 p.m., Steen Sports Park.

■ Trunk-or-treat Halloween Ghostacular, 3-7 p.m., Running Y Ranch Resort.

■ Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum (haunted house), 8-10 p.m., $15-20. 426 Main St.

Sunday, Nov. 1

■ Little Linkville presents “Super John 3 Dashes to the Boredom Rescue”, 1 p.m., Linkville Playhouse. $2

■ Little Linkville presents “Super John 3 Dashes to the Boredom Rescue”, 3 p.m., Linkville Playhouse. $2

Art in the Basin

Through November

■ Annual art show and sale through Nov. 7 at Favell Museum, 125 W. Main St.

■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ Art Quilt Display at Tater Patch Quilt Store through Dec. 31, 109 E. Front St., Merrill.

■ Membership Holiday Showcase at the Klamath Art Gallery through Dec. 20, Thursday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m., 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

Live entertainment

■ Night Fire in concert, Friday, 7 p.m., The American Legion Club.

■ Chris Garrett in concert, Friday, 7 p.m., The Jade Room.

■ Marty Combs in concert, Saturday, 6 p.m., Lake of the Woods Resort.

■ Night Fire in concert, Saturday, 7 p.m., The American Legion Club.

Gin & Tonic in concert, Saturday, 7 p.m., the VFW

