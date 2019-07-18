July 18
Tonight’s the night!
Third Thursday returns to downtown tonight for the second of three summer installments. Main Street will be blocked off between Third and 11th streets from 6 to 9 p.m., with live music — including live music by Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine at 6 p.m., food, vendors, entertainment and free activities for children.
July 19
On the big screen
“Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $10.
July 20
Celebrating summer
Rocky Point Fire and EMS Department’s 38th annual barbecue, flea market, bake sale and auction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rocky Point Fire Hall on Rocky Point Road. Also includes a parade at 10 a.m. and live music.
July 21
Klamath history
A free walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday. Included will be discussions related to early day residents of Klamath Falls who are buried there.
July 23
Beneath the stars
A documentary, “Cielo,” will be shown at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Klamath County Library. It follows astronomers and desert dwellers who live and work beneath the stars and planets above the Atacama Desert in Chile. It is in Spanish, French and English with English subtitles and runs for almost an hour and half.
Art in the Basin
Through July
■ Artwork by Kerry Tingley and Sue Graves is on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Through August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bill Palmer at 7 p.m., Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Racyne Parker from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Slap at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).