Nov. 1
On the big screen
Screening of the musical “42nd Street” performed in London’s Theatre Royal will be at 7 p.m. Friday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5, $7 and $9 before transactions fees.
Nov. 2
Klamath Film
Special screening of the George Lucas film, “THX 1138,” featuring the late Klamath Falls actor Don Pedro Colley will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Pelican Cinemas. Tickets are $10.
Nov. 3
Meet the artists
A reception for the Klamath Art Gallery’s annual Holiday Showcase, which continues through Dec. 16, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 120 Riverside Drive.
Art in the Basin
Ending today
■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Through Nov. 16
■ Favell Museum Art Show & Sale at 125 W. Main St.
Through November
■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey on exhibit at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery, 1451 Main St.
Live entertainment
■ Ron Stevens from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open Mic hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Fat Sexy at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lake of the Woods Resort.
■ Nashville based singer and songwriter David G. Smith at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.