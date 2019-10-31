Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Nov. 1

On the big screen

Screening of the musical “42nd Street” performed in London’s Theatre Royal will be at 7 p.m. Friday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5, $7 and $9 before transactions fees.

Nov. 2

Klamath Film

Special screening of the George Lucas film, “THX 1138,” featuring the late Klamath Falls actor Don Pedro Colley will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Pelican Cinemas. Tickets are $10.

Nov. 3

Meet the artists

A reception for the Klamath Art Gallery’s annual Holiday Showcase, which continues through Dec. 16, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 120 Riverside Drive.

Art in the Basin

Ending today

■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.

Through Nov. 16

■ Favell Museum Art Show & Sale at 125 W. Main St.

Through November

■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey on exhibit at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery, 1451 Main St.

{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Live entertainment{/strong}

■ Ron Stevens from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Open Mic hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Fat Sexy at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lake of the Woods Resort.

■ Nashville based singer and songwriter David G. Smith at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

