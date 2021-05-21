Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – May’s theme is “Flower Month!”

Friday, May 21

■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in

■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.

Saturday, May 22

■ Comedian-magician-ventriloquist in concert, 7:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St., $29

■ Sculpture Show, 1-3 p.m., Klamath Commons Park, 112 Main St.

■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.

■ Rachel and the Red Light District in concert, 8-10:45 p.m., VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, May 23

■ Nephilim in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6-8 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.

Thursday, May 27

■Sonshine Mt. Band in concert, 6-8 p,m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.

Art in the Basin

Through May

■ Members art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

