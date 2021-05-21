All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – May’s theme is “Flower Month!”
Friday, May 21
■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in
■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
Saturday, May 22
■ Comedian-magician-ventriloquist in concert, 7:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St., $29
■ Sculpture Show, 1-3 p.m., Klamath Commons Park, 112 Main St.
■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Rachel and the Red Light District in concert, 8-10:45 p.m., VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, May 23
■ Nephilim in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6-8 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.
Thursday, May 27
■Sonshine Mt. Band in concert, 6-8 p,m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
Art in the Basin
Through May
■ Members art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.