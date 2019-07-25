July 27 & 28
In stitches
A quilt show will be held by The Heart of the Basin Quilt Guild from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gym and parish hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of North Eighth and High streets. Admission is $5 with children 11 years old and younger admitted free.
July 27
Old-fashioned fun
Bonanza Extravaganza, kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with a coffee and donut sale, followed by a 10 a.m. parade down Highway 70. After the parade, Bonanza’s Big Springs Park will explode with a variety of competitions, children’s activities, a car show, chicken wing cooking contest, a hobby festival music, food and more.
July 28
Tickling the ivories
“Music For a Summer’s Eve,” a free concert featuring pianist Suzanne Jensen Stewart and organist Matthew Hoffman, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 815 High St.
July 30
At the library
A documentary, “On Her Shoulders” will be shown at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library. A 23-year-old survivor of genocide and sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS, advocates for her people in front of the United Nations. It’s in English and Arabic with English subtitles and runs for about an hour and half.
July 31 & Aug. 1
Jammin’ at the library
Rick Huddle will perform music and stories suitable for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Klamath County Library, 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Chiloquin Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the South Suburban Branch Library and 2 p.m. Thursday in the Sprague River Branch Library.
Art in the Basin
Through July
■ Artwork by Kerry Tingley and Sue Graves is on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Through August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Black Cadillac Kings from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
■ The Threadz at 8 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Bill Palmer, Richard Johnson and Carl K. from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Lake of the Woods Resort.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. Information: 541-891-4688.