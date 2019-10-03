Oct. 4 & 5
At the Linkville
“Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Oct. 5
At the Ragland
Russian Ballet Theater: “Swan Lake” performance at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $26 to $70.
Oct. 6
Cantorum
A concert of liturgical music, “An Eclectic Mass,” will be held at 6 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of Matthew Hoffman. Admission is free.
Oct. 6
Meet the artist
An opening reception for an exhibit, “The Paintings of Marlene Palmer” featuring animal paintings by her, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, where the exhibit will continue through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Oct. 8
Film festival
Sprout Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater exclusively for students from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open to the public at large at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Art in the Basin
Through October
■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Library’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Trisha Daniel from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open Mic Night hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom, 7:30 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
■ Fat Sexy at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Klamath Union High School Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Lou Levison from noon to 2 p.m., Trisha Daniel from 2 to 4 p.m., Erin Barker from 4 to 6 p.m., Tom Franks from 6 to 7 p.m. and Second Hand Sage from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in The Grocery Pub in The Mills Addition on Saturday.
■ Bluegrass Jam, 1 to 4 p.m., hosted by Ben and Fran Coker, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).