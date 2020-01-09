Jan. 10 & 11
At the Linkville
“A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. An opening night gala with appetizers and champagne sponsored by Gino’s Cafe will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday for that evening’s ticketholders.
Jan. 10
At the mic
The second night of the Karoke Sing-Off will be from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets for this night only are $12.
Jan. 11
Meet the artist
An opening reception for an art exhibit, “Variety in Art,” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets. Featured is artwork by adult art students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The exhibit will be continued through February.
Art in the BasinThrough Jan. 26
■ “Small Art: Big Impression” exhibit is being held in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Live entertainment■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Bill Palmer from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. in Brevada Brewhouse.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.