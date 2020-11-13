Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ “Detective Month” at the Klamath County Library youth services.

Friday, Nov. 13

■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.

Saturday, Nov. 14

■ Fall Bazaar. 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church.

■ Book signing for Sandra Cole. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery, Chiloquin.

■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.

Sunday, Nov. 15

■ Music of the Masters piano and organ music. 6 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Art in the Basin

Through November

■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ Art Quilt Display at Tater Patch Quilt Store through Dec. 31, 109 E. Front St., Merrill.

■ Membership Holiday Showcase at the Klamath Art Gallery through Dec. 20, Thursday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m., 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

Live entertainment

■ Open mic night hosted by Autopilot Miscreants. Friday, 6 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

