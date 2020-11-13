All Month
■ “Detective Month” at the Klamath County Library youth services.
Friday, Nov. 13
■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.
Saturday, Nov. 14
■ Fall Bazaar. 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church.
■ Book signing for Sandra Cole. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Two Rivers Art Gallery, Chiloquin.
■ “Talk Radio.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse.
Sunday, Nov. 15
■ Music of the Masters piano and organ music. 6 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Art in the Basin
Through November
■ Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
■ Art Quilt Display at Tater Patch Quilt Store through Dec. 31, 109 E. Front St., Merrill.
■ Membership Holiday Showcase at the Klamath Art Gallery through Dec. 20, Thursday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m., 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.
Live entertainment
■ Open mic night hosted by Autopilot Miscreants. Friday, 6 p.m. Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.