Dec. 22
Sacred songs
“A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” a service of scripture and music, will be held at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A musical prelude will precede it. Admission is free and open to the public.
Through Dec. 28
All aboard!
A holiday-themed model train show continues through Dec. 28 at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. Entry to the train show is free with regular paid admission to the museum. Admission fees are $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, military and students. Youth 12 and under are free.
Chat with Santa
Need to find some time to chat with the jolly ol’ elf himself? Santa Claus will be available at these times and locations:
■ Santa Claus is a regular visitor at the holiday themed model train show in the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, and the last day of the show next Tuesday. Santa is there on those days from about 10:30 a.m. to about 4 p.m.
■ Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.
Art in the Basin
Before Christmas
■ Art for sale with free wrapping in Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
Through December
■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
■ Favell Museum Art Show and Sale featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West — oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Black Cadillac Kings at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
■ Stukel Mountain Stranglers and Santa Claus at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.