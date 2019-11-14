Nov. 14
Celebrating history
Annual Shaw Historical Library Banquet today in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. No host social/cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m.Scott Allen will be the master of ceremonies. Cost is $30.
At the Ragland
Ross Ragland Theater’s 2nd Stage Series presents Klamath Falls blues, rock and folk band Code Blue in concert, 7 p.m. today at the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $15 before transaction fees.
Special performance
Special performance by the Linkville Players of “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” a fundraiser for Youth Rising, 7:30 p.m. today, Linkville Playhouse, 201 Main St. Tickets are $15.
Nov. 15 & 16
At the Linkville
“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Nov. 16
Hot and cold
A “Welcome Back” chili feed and raffle to celebrate the opening of the 18th season at Bill Collier Ice Arena will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The feed tickets are $10.
Walk along Broadway
The Klamath Symphony, under the direction of Christopher Benjamin, will present “Broadway and More,” in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12 before transaction fees.
Art in the Basin
Through Saturday
Favell Museum Art Show & Sale at 125 W. Main St. Featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West.
Through Dec. 16
Annual Holiday Showcase by the Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive. Includes an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Through December
Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bobby Blue and the Blue Notes, 6 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire, 6 p.m., American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Marty Combs and the High Desert Boys will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Trivia night hosted by Karyn the Cranium, with prizes for the top three teams, begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.