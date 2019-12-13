Dec. 13 & 14
Showcase performance
"Dancing in the Air" will be performed by Aerial Dance Arts studio at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2811 Broadmore St., Suite 106. Tickets are $5 for children and $7.50 for adults.
Dec. 14
Well told tales
Traditional holiday stories with storyteller Jerry Brown will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Klamath County Library. He will read the short story "A Child's Christmas in Wales" by Dylan Thomas and selections from "Farmer Takes a Wife" by humorist John Gould, which feature Christmas and Thanksgiving experiences in early America.
Dec. 14 & 15
O' Christmas Tree!
Singing Christmas Tree at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12 for age 12 and older and $5 for children.
Dec. 15
Lessons & Carols
"A Festival of Lessons and Carols," a service of scripture and music, will be held at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A musical prelude will precede it. Admission is free and open to the public.
Art in the Basin
Through Dec. 16
■ Annual Holiday Showcase being held by Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Before Christmas
■ Art for sale with free wrapping in Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
Through December
■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
■ Favell Museum Art Show and Sale featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West — oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture.
Live entertainment
■ Bill Palmer in a Tom Petty Tribute from 7 to 9 p.m. today in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lake of the Woods Resort.
■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. today in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Nephilim at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Lads of Leisure at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Klamath County Library.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in The Grocery Pub in the Mills Addition.