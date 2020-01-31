Jan. 31
Shall we dance?
Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center Annual Bow Ties & Pearls at 5 p.m. in Exhibit Hall 1 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds, with live music by Black Cadillac Kings, food by Yummy’s Catering, a no-host bar by Pour Horse Cantina, and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 for singles, $70 for couples, and $180 for a table of six. For more information, call the center at 541-883-7171.
Jan. 31 & Feb. 1
At the Linkville
“A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11, $12 and $14.
Feb. 1
On ice
“Winter Skate-tacular,” featuring performances by U.S. figure skating champions, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bill Collier Ice Arena at the Running Y Ranch Resort. Tickets are $22 for reserved bleacher seats, and $11 for persons 6 years old and older for standing room along one side of the arena. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted free.
Rock rhapsody
Queen Nation — Queen Tribute Band, performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $49, $38 and $27.
Feb. 2
Meet the artists
The annual “Celebration of Birds” exhibit will be held starting with a public reception in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and continue throughout the month.
Art in the Basin
Through February
■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.