Feb. 21
■ Star Party. Klamath County Museum hosts an astronomical extravaganza Friday evening at Sukraw Farms, complete with a warming station and hot chocolate available if the night gets chilly. 7 p.m.
Feb. 22
■ More Winter Wings. For those who didn’t get their birdwatching fill last weekend, Klamath Audobon Society hosts a Winter Wings Highlights field trip visiting some of the featured sites visited from various field trips during Winter Wings. Gather at Discover Klamath, Saturday, 8 a.m.
■ Big Game Fundraiser. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host its annual Big Game Banquet on Saturday for an evening filled with dinner and auctions at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. 4 p.m.
■ Red Tie Romp. Celebrating its 18th year, the annual fundraiser fills the Ross Ragland with tributes to Broadway Theater, food, and auctions. The event supports the Ragland’s Arts Education and Outreach programs. 5-9 p.m.
Art in the Basin
Through February
■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks in concert, Friday, 6 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
■ Gin & Tonic in concert, Friday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Old-Time Fiddlers jam and dance, Saturday,12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Anthem House, 1791 Washburn Way.
■ The Melonballers in concert, Saturday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.