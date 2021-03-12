Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services.

Friday, March 12

■ Irish Days Dinner, 5:30 p.m., $20. Lakeview Elks Lodge, 323 N. F St., Lakeview

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

Saturday, March 13

■ Irish Days parade, 11 a.m. downtown Lakeview

■ Irish Days Outhouse Races, 12:30 p.m., downtown Lakeview

■ Live music and bonfire, 3-5 p.m., Lake of the Woods Resort, 950 Harriman Route, Lake of the Woods.

■ Tom Franks – KTEC music hour, 3:45-4:30 p.m.

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, March 14

■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.

Monday, March 15

■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort

Tuesday, March 16

■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort

Wednesday, March 17

■ Friends of the Library “Future in Filmmaking” virtual event, 2 p.m. via Zoom

■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort

Thursday, March 18

■ “Killing the Klamath” documentary premiere, 8:30 p.m.., PBS

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

Art in the Basin

Through March

■ “COVID Stress Relief – Let’s Paint” at Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ “Color in Motion” Mary Reider art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

■ Klamath Symphony Orchestra on-demand video concert performance. $15 via Eventive

