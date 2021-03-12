All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services.
Friday, March 12
■ Irish Days Dinner, 5:30 p.m., $20. Lakeview Elks Lodge, 323 N. F St., Lakeview
■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13
Saturday, March 13
■ Irish Days parade, 11 a.m. downtown Lakeview
■ Irish Days Outhouse Races, 12:30 p.m., downtown Lakeview
■ Live music and bonfire, 3-5 p.m., Lake of the Woods Resort, 950 Harriman Route, Lake of the Woods.
■ Tom Franks – KTEC music hour, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13
■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, March 14
■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.
Monday, March 15
■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort
Tuesday, March 16
■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort
Wednesday, March 17
■ Friends of the Library “Future in Filmmaking” virtual event, 2 p.m. via Zoom
■ Corned beef and cabbage St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Lake of the Woods Resort
Thursday, March 18
■ “Killing the Klamath” documentary premiere, 8:30 p.m.., PBS
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.
Art in the Basin
Through March
■ “COVID Stress Relief – Let’s Paint” at Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
■ “Color in Motion” Mary Reider art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.
■ Klamath Symphony Orchestra on-demand video concert performance. $15 via Eventive