All Month

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services.

Friday, March 19

■ Irish Days Dinner, 5:30 p.m., $20. Lakeview Elks Lodge, 323 N. F St., Lakeview

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

■ Night Fire in concert, American Legion, 7:30 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

Saturday, March 20

■ Rod and Jodi Kucera – KTEC music hour, 3:45-4:30 p.m.

■ “Norma and Wanda.” 7:30 p.m. Linkville Playhouse. $13

■ Night Fire in concert, American Legion, 8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

■ Damn Near Famous in concert, 8 p.m., VFW, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, March 21

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6 p.m., The Jade Room, 3249 S. 6th St.

Thursday, March 25

■ Tom Franks in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

Art in the Basin

Through March

■ “COVID Stress Relief – Let’s Paint” at Modoc Gallery in the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ “Color in Motion” Mary Reider art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

■ Klamath Symphony Orchestra on-demand video concert performance. $15 via Eventive

