All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – May’s theme is “Flower Month!”
Friday, May 7
■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in
■ Open mic night, 7:30 p.m., Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
Saturday, May 8
■ Klamath Symphony presents “Fresh Aire” – exclusively livestreaming, 7:30 p.m., www.rrtheater.org
Sunday, May 9
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
Art in the Basin
Through May
■ Members art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.