Sept. 20 & 21
At the Linkville
“Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Sept. 20
Creature feature
A “Frankenstein” performance recording from London’s National Theater will be shown Friday in the Ross Ragland’s Big Screen Series at 7 p.m. in the theater. Cost is $10.
Sept. 21
Guten Appetit!
Klamath Basin Oktoberfest in the Bavarian tradition of celebrating the fall harvest will be held one day only from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena at Running Y Ranch Resort. Includes live music by Nephilim and Mile Long Fuse, food, beer, and games. Admission is $5 (childen 12 years old and younger will be admitted free).
Sept. 24
Hometown Hero
Documentary, “Shattered Journey Into a Silent Past” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater about the family of Britta Lion Franz, who escaped Nazi Germany to make a new home in Klamath Falls in 1937. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. The event is a fundraiser for the Ragland’s “Light the Tower” campaign.
Art in the Basin
Through Sept. 29
■ Artwork by Greg and Debbie Beckman is on display in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through October
■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Library’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Klamath Folk Alliance’s Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase with Jim Gillam and Ron Stevens from 6 to 8 p.m. today in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bobby Bluez & The Blue Notes from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in Biagio’s Bar & Grille at 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Black Cadillac Kings at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Second Hand Sage at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).