Aug. 23-25
Test your skills
“American Ninja Warrior,” a traveling obstacle course, will be in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Course times are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Culture is Sacred
The Klamath Tribes will host the 33rd Annual Restoration Celebration — with the theme of “Culture is Sacred” — in Chiloquin Friday through Sunday. Includes a fun run and walk, a three-day rodeo, a parade at 10 a.m, Saturday, softball tournament, home run derby, horseshoe tournament, and a powwow.
Aug. 23
Looking up
An astronomy event to observe other planets in the solar system will be held by the Klamath County Museum at 8 p.m. Friday. It will be a Jupiter and Saturn star party at the Klamath Falls YMCA soccer field, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.
Aug. 24
Hay Klamath!
A country western comedy featuring Dan Neubauer, Jeff Gardner, Aletta Mannix, Rebekah Beger, and Kayla McPherson, dinner and auction will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Klamath Community College. Tickets are $45.
Weaving history
“Our Way of Weaving,” a quintet of Native American Weavers, will conduct basket weaving demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, preceded by a basket weaving skills class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Favell Museum.
Aug. 25
Music in the park
Klamath Symphony will perform in a concert from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moore Park. Includes free ice cream provided by the Herald and News. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Art in the Basin
Through Aug. 25
■ Glass creations by Diana Evans and Cat Santarius is on display in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
■ Photo Art by Auroura is on display at the Klamath County Library, 126 S. Third St.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Code Blue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Klamath Basin Brewing Company, 1320 Main St.
■ Dos Tacos at 8 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
■ Tom Franks from 9 to 11 a.m. and Bill Palmer from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
■ Flyin’ Cowboy with Tone of Soul Project, Second Hand Sage, and Hans Eberback will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Erin Barker, Ron Stevens and Trisha Daniel from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).