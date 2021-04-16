All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – April’s theme is “dinosaurs”
Friday, April 16
■ Open Mic Night, Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 7:30 p.m., 3545 Summers Ln.
Saturday, April 17
■ Klamath Film presents…Oscar nominated short films, 6 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, $15
Sunday, April 18
■ Science on Screen: “Radium Girls”, 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St., $10
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, The Jade Room, 6-8 p.m., 3249 S. 6th St.
Thursday, April 22
■ Mother Crow in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.
Art in the Basin
Through April
■ “Quiet Moments” Aurora Simpson art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.