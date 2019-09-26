Sept. 26
Fossil record
A program on Thomas Condon, who served as the University of Oregon’s first professor of geology, will be presented at 7 p.m. in the back meeting room at the Klamath County Museum on Spring Street.
Sept. 27 to 29
At the Linkville
“Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Sept. 28
At the mic
Country music legend Mark Chesnutt will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $44, $53 and $62.
Art in the Basin
Through Sept. 29
Artwork by Greg and Debbie Beckman is on display in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through October
Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Library’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Main and Ninth streets during the Farmers Market.
■ Nephilim at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Stukel Mt. Stranglers, Racyne Parker and Laurie Jo from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Rock House Brews on Biehn Avenue near Oregon Avenue.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).