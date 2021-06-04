All Month
■ Summer Reading program begins June 21 at Klamath County Libraries
Friday, June 4
■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in
■ Open mic night, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
Saturday, June 5
■ Jim Gillam in concert, 9-11 a.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.
■ Sonshine Mt. Band in concert, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.
■ Nephilim in concert, 6-10 p.m., Whoa Tavern, 15468 OR-66, Keno
■ Second Hand Sage in concert, 7 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
Sunday, June 6
■ Year of the Rat in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
Wednesday, June 9
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 12 p.m., Sugarman’s Corner, Free
Thursday, June 10
■ Tom Franks in concert, 6-8 p,m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.
Art in the Basin
Through June
■ Outdoor photography exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.