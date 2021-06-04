Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ Summer Reading program begins June 21 at Klamath County Libraries

Friday, June 4

■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in

■ Open mic night, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane

■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.

Saturday, June 5

■ Jim Gillam in concert, 9-11 a.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.

■ Sonshine Mt. Band in concert, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Klamath Farmer’s Market, 125 S. 9th St.

■ Nephilim in concert, 6-10 p.m., Whoa Tavern, 15468 OR-66, Keno

■ Second Hand Sage in concert, 7 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane

■ Night Fire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.

Sunday, June 6

■ Year of the Rat in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane

Wednesday, June 9

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, 12 p.m., Sugarman’s Corner, Free

Thursday, June 10

■ Tom Franks in concert, 6-8 p,m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St.

Art in the Basin

Through June

■ Outdoor photography exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

