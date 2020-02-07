Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Feb. 7-8

KU Theater

■ Klamath Union High School will host four performances by students in the auditorium of “Answers” and “Mrs. Harper’s Bazaar” on Friday at 7 p.m., and “Drugs Are Bad” and “Sittin’” on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Feb. 7

Like a Rolling Stone

■ A screening of the documentary “Sympathy for the Devil” highlighting the Rolling Stones during the late 1960s will be shown at Ross Ragland Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $11.

Feb. 8

Oscar Buzz

■ Ten Oscar-nominated Short Films in the Animated and Live-Action categories will be presented by Klamath Film at Pelican Cinemas at 5 p.m. on the eve before the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Tickets are $10.

Feb. 9

Voting Rights

■ League of Women Voters present a centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote with speeches and several short films at the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. $10 donation requested.

Feb. 13

Flying Acrobats

■ Golden Dragon Acrobats, a collective of 30 Chinese acrobats, return to the Ross Ragland Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $23, $28 or $34 before transaction fees.

Art in the Basin

Through February

■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.

Through March

■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.

Live entertainment

■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Open mic night, 7:30 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.

■ DJ Shabbir, Friday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.

■ Cool Disposition, Saturday, 7 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’z Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.

■ Nephilim, Saturday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.

■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

