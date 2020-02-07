Feb. 7-8
KU Theater
■ Klamath Union High School will host four performances by students in the auditorium of “Answers” and “Mrs. Harper’s Bazaar” on Friday at 7 p.m., and “Drugs Are Bad” and “Sittin’” on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Feb. 7
Like a Rolling Stone
■ A screening of the documentary “Sympathy for the Devil” highlighting the Rolling Stones during the late 1960s will be shown at Ross Ragland Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $11.
Feb. 8
Oscar Buzz
■ Ten Oscar-nominated Short Films in the Animated and Live-Action categories will be presented by Klamath Film at Pelican Cinemas at 5 p.m. on the eve before the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Tickets are $10.
Feb. 9
Voting Rights
■ League of Women Voters present a centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote with speeches and several short films at the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. $10 donation requested.
Feb. 13
Flying Acrobats
■ Golden Dragon Acrobats, a collective of 30 Chinese acrobats, return to the Ross Ragland Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $23, $28 or $34 before transaction fees.
Art in the Basin
Through February
■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open mic night, 7:30 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
■ DJ Shabbir, Friday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Cool Disposition, Saturday, 7 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’z Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
■ Nephilim, Saturday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.