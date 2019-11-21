Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Nov. 21

Fiddle dee dee

Old-Time Fiddlers will host a jam and dance from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.

Nov. 22 to 24

At the Linkville

“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.

Nov. 22

At the Ragland

The Rag Tag Children’s Choir will perform Christmas favorites at 6 p.m. Friday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5 before transaction fees.

Art in the Basin

Through Dec. 16

■ Annual Holiday Showcase being held by Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive. Includes an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Through December

■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.

■ Favell Museum Art Show and Sale, featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West — oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture.

Live entertainment

■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Bill Palmer, 6 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Klamath Folk Alliance Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse. Featured artists Trisha Daniel and Second Hand Sage Band.

■ D.J. Shabir, 6 p.m. Friday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ The B-Sides, 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Biagio’s Bar and Grill, 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.

■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Lake of the Woods Resort.

■ Nephilim, 6 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Tags