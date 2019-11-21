Nov. 21
Fiddle dee dee
Old-Time Fiddlers will host a jam and dance from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
Nov. 22 to 24
At the Linkville
“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Nov. 22
At the Ragland
The Rag Tag Children’s Choir will perform Christmas favorites at 6 p.m. Friday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5 before transaction fees.
Art in the Basin
Through Dec. 16
■ Annual Holiday Showcase being held by Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive. Includes an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Through December
■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
■ Favell Museum Art Show and Sale, featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West — oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bill Palmer, 6 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Klamath Folk Alliance Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse. Featured artists Trisha Daniel and Second Hand Sage Band.
■ D.J. Shabir, 6 p.m. Friday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ The B-Sides, 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Biagio’s Bar and Grill, 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
■ Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Lake of the Woods Resort.
■ Nephilim, 6 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.