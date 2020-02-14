Feb. 14-17
■ Winter Wings. Oregon Tech’s College Union hosts the 41st annual Winter Wings Festival, featuring a weekend-full of workshops, field trips, keynote speakers, presentations, children’s activities and much more.
Feb. 14
■ Klamath Folk Alliance Friday Jamboree, a valentine’s themed showcase of regional folk musician talents, each performing 4-5 songs from 6-9 p.m. at Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse. Free.
■ Nightfire. Enjoy live music by local favorites Nightfire, performing at the American Legion Club Friday and Saturday for free 8 p.m. – midnight.
Feb. 15
■ 1860s Days, enjoy living history demonstrations by re-enactors of the 1860s in the Klamath Basin, as well as a historic firearms presentation at the Klamath County Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Feb. 16
■ Songwriting 101. Learn from the masters when Klamath Folk Alliance hosts a three-day songwriting workshop for free at the Klamath County Museum on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. All sessions are from 4-7 p.m.
Art in the Basin
Through February
■ Artwork by students of Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey is on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Through March
■ Paintings by Gale Holt are on display in Green Blade Bakery at 1400 Esplanade Ave.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Open mic night, 7:30 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
■ Nightfire, Friday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Nightfire, Saturday, 8 p.m., American Legion, 228 N. 8th St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.