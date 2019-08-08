Aug. 9 to 11
Final curtain
Only three performances remain for “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.” The community theater production will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
Aug. 10
Grill on deck
Brats, Brews & Blues will be held by the Sunrise Rotary Club from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front St. Includes live music by Broadway Phil & the Shouters, food, and drinks. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate.
Aug. 10
Klamath roots
A free interpretive walk to help people identify trees native to the Klamath Basin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Link River Trail. It’ll begin at the north trailhead near the Fremont Bridge on Lakeshore Drive, cover about 1 mile on level ground and may last up to one and a half hours.
Aug. 10 & 11
At the fort
Cascade Civil War Society will hold a free living history weekend at the Fort Klamath Museum. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Donations will be accepted.
Aug. 13
At the library
A documentary, “Bisbee ‘17,” will be shown at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library. An old mining town on the Arizona/Mexico border wrestles with the 100th anniversary of a dark day in its history: 2,000 immigrant miners were forced out of town at gunpoint in retaliation for a strike seeking safer working conditions and left out in the New Mexico desert to die. It runs for almost two hours.
Meet the director
“The City of Your Final Destination” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Ross Ragland Theater followed by questions and answers with the director James Ivory. Tickets before transaction fees are $10.
Aug. 14
Ross Ragland Theater Guild will hold its membership drive party at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Ross Ragland Cultural Center.
Art in the Basin
Through Aug. 25
■ Glass creations by Diana Evans and Cat Santarius is on display in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through August
■ Artwork by Dorothy Hale is on display in the Modoc Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Lucky Aces from 7 to 9 p.m. today in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ The Happy’s from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
■ DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Nephilim at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).