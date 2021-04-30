All Month
■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – April’s theme is “dinosaurs”
Friday, April 30
■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in
■ Friday Night Flicks: “32 Goldfish” and director Q&A, 8 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., free
Saturday, May 1
■ Spring Battle of the Boards Cornhole Tournament, 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds
Sunday, May 2
■ Trisha Daniel in concert, The Jade Room, 6-8 p.m., 3249 S. 6th St.
■ Marty & Marv in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
Thursday, May 6
■ Chris Garrett in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.
■ Devon Hackett in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane
Art in the Basin
Through April
■ “Quiet Moments” Aurora Simpson art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.
■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.