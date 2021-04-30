Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

All Month

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – April’s theme is “dinosaurs”

Friday, April 30

■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in

■ Friday Night Flicks: “32 Goldfish” and director Q&A, 8 p.m., Falls Taphouse, 2215 Shallock Ave., free

Saturday, May 1

■ Spring Battle of the Boards Cornhole Tournament, 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds

Sunday, May 2

■ Trisha Daniel in concert, The Jade Room, 6-8 p.m., 3249 S. 6th St.

■ Marty & Marv in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane

Thursday, May 6

■ Chris Garrett in concert, American Legion, 6-8 p.m., 228 N. 8th St.

■ Devon Hackett in concert, 6-8 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane

Art in the Basin

Through April

■ “Quiet Moments” Aurora Simpson art exhibit at Klamath Art Gallery, 120 Riverside Dr.

■ Open gallery, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 140 S. 1st St., Chiloquin.

