Sept. 13 & 14
Season begins
■ “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. A complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Sept. 13 to 15
Film festival
■ Seventh Annual Klamath Independent Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater and the Pelican Cinemas. Includes live music by Bill Palmer from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Art in the Basin
Through Sept. 29
■ Artwork by Greg and Debbie Beckman is on display in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Through October
■ Fiber Art works by Liz Hubbard is on display in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery at Main and Spring streets.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bill Palmer from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
■ Klamath Folk Alliance Jamboree from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ The Melonballers at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. Information: 541-891-4688.