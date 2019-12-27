Through Dec. 28
All aboard!
A holiday-themed model train show concludes Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. Entry to the train show is free with regular paid admission to the museum. Admission fees are $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, military and students. Youth 12 and under are free.
December 30
At the Ragland
Ragland Big Screen presents “Kubo & the Two Strings,” an animated feature at 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. Tickets are $2 epr person. Young Kubo’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past. Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey and Beetle to unlock a secret legacy.
Art in the Basin
Through December
■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
■ Favell Museum Art Show and Sale featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West — oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. Friday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Lee Levison from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.