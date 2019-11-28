Nov. 29 & 30
At the Linkville
“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Nov. 30
At the Ragland
“The Nutcracker” ballet will be performed by the Eugene Ballet and local dancers at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $19, $24 and $29.
Nov. 30
The elf himself!
Santa Claus will make his arrival on his sleigh for participation in the Snowflake Festival at 9 a.m. at Coastal Farm & Ranch.
Art in the Basin
Through Dec. 16
■ Annual Holiday Showcase being held by Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive. Includes an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Through December
■ Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on display in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
■ Favell Museum Art Show and Sale featuring original, contemporary, representational art by 33 artists from throughout the West — oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture.
Live entertainment
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight today and Monday through Wednesday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Tom Franks at 6 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
■ Gin & Tonic at 8 p.m. Saturday in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Mark Stuart at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. Sunday to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.