A collective of regional teachers and students wanted to make certain that one of the most cherished traditions of parades didn’t die when the annual Independence Day parade travels through downtown Klamath Falls – live music.
An unnamed band will provide its one and only performance to ensure live music remains a staple of the parade, forgoing a traditional march down Main Street to instead perform traditional patriotic selections from the back of a flatbed truck. The 16-piece band is a thrown-together outfit comprised of retired and active teachers, some members of the Klamath Community Band, and a few students.
“It’s like an ad-hoc, thrown together band,” said Niles Reynolds, a music teacher and Klamath Community Band member. “I’ve never played on a moving vehicle before, it will be nice sitting down maybe to help keep the music going – less stressful than marching especially if it hits triple-digits.”
The one-time only band was the idea of Ken White, a retired music teacher, who reached out to local musicians through his connections as an educator as well as with the Esquire Jazz Orchestra and Klamath Community Band.
“Since bands in the Basin have not always been as prominent in parades as they could be, I thought this was a good time to honor our country this year with some appropriate music played by live musicians,” said White. “Our members mostly got their start in school bands and have spent their lifetime enjoying their music. I felt there was a need for this – there out to be bands at a parade.”
Performing familiar patriotic classics during the parade will be Katy Garvin, Ken White, Paul Beger, Trevor Tobrason, Jacob Wright, Don Butts, Allen Haugh, Charlie Moresi, Niles Reynolds, Ted Strunk, Steven Mower, Josias Quimbaya, Russ Sanchez, Cliff Crawford, Rob Wilson, and Drew Langley.
“This will be just a one-off thing, no future performances after the parade,” Reynolds emphasized. “There’s not as many of these events happening anymore, but we still think it’s important to keep the tradition alive.”
The Klamath Falls Independence Day parade will travel down Main Street from the Klamath County Museum to Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, July 4 starting at 12 p.m.