It’s a night for mystery, drama, and maybe even a murder.
The Henley High School Drama Club will perform its fall play, “How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party,” next week.
Opening night is Wednesday, Nov. 10. Performances follow on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13. All performances start at 7 p.m. in the Hampton Center for Performing Arts at Henley High School, 8245 Highway 39. Tickets are available at the school’s front office and also at the door. Because of a limited number of seats, presale tickets are recommended. Cost is $5 for students and $7 for adults.
This is the Henley Drama Club’s first in-person play since February 2020.
“Though many of our cast members were able to participate in the school play in the spring of 2021, for several students it will be their first time performing in front of a live audience,” said Erin Haney, Henley English teacher and Drama Club advisor.
“How to Host a Murder Mystery Dinner Party” follows the story of Penelope Chrysler-Michelin, an heiress with a fascination for murder mysteries. The story is set on an evening where Penelope is hosting a seminar on how to host a murder mystery dinner party. Through audience interaction she shares her advice for hosting such an event, including information on planning out all of the details and inviting the traditional cast of characters for a murder mystery. Like other works within the genre, her seminar includes surprise guests, plot twists, and ever-increasing inclement weather.
The ensemble cast is led by McKenna Tenney, Aria Sha, and CJ Banda. The play is being directed by Haney with the assistance of student director David Serrano, who is participating as a part of his senior project.