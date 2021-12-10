The Klamath Basin Audubon Society will present a free zoom on Klamath bluebird trails, presented by Jerry Breazeale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Pre-registration required by Monday, Dec. 13.
Breazeale has been fascinated by bluebirds since childhood and is now living his boyhood dream. He is an active member of the North American Bluebird Society, as well as a member of the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, under which his current research is being conducted.
Last year he monitored more than two dozen bluebird nest boxes at four sites — Moore and Kit Carson parks, Klamath Marsh area and the Miller Island Wildlife Area. He examined the boxes every week during the 5 month nesting season from late March through July, or until the last occupants vacated the nest boxes.
Interestingly, not all his nest-box babies were bluebirds, but you’ll have to listen to his talk to find out more.
In 2013, Breazeale retired from being a city manager in the eastern Oregon cities of Heppner and Irrigon.
He said he looks forward to presenting surprising findings from his first year of monitoring bluebird nest boxes in the Klamath Basin. He will also reveal new sites for expanding the Klamath Bluebird Trails, and welcome volunteers.
