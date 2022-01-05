“Saving Birds from Botulism in the Klamath Basin” with January Bill, botulism response co-director, wildlife rehabilitator and & Bird Ally X co-founder is set for Jan. 10.
Saving birds from botulism was a herculean task at the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex in 2020. That outbreak was “unprecedented in scope & scale, epic in both volume & complexity” — requiring the return of two exceptional wildlife rehabilitators from Arcata, Calif.: January Bill and Marie Travers. For 75 days, they managed the intense care and emergency botulism rehabilitation of 3,179 birds from 44 species.
This presentation by January Bill focuses on that grueling effort and how they discovered new ways to treat birds with avian botulism in their field hospital at the Refuge.
Bill said she has “always had a drive to help injured wildlife.” But it is “waterbirds in particular that amaze me — their unique abilities to thrive on water, survive harsh environmental conditions, and the physical and behavioral adaptations they have that are pretty awe-inspiring.”
January graduated from Humboldt State University, majoring in wildlife rehabilitation. She said“most of my skills and training have been attained through on the job training, volunteering and internship work, and awesome mentors in the wildlife rehabilitation field.”
January and Marie have managed the avian botulism rehabilitation response on the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex since 2018. In 2020, both were recognized by state and national wildlife organizations for their work on the unprecedented outbreak that year.
For more information about BAX, see their website which includes their rescue work and educational outreach. BAX also sells their book “An Introduction to Aquatic Bird Rehabilitation” – the first manual of its kind, for novice or experienced rehabilitators. See: Shop – Bird Ally X.