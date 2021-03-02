“Swans: Majestic waterfowl from the land of lakes” will be the topic of Klamath Audubon’s March online virtual meeting, presented by member Ron Larson, on Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Winter in the Klamath Basin is a special time when hundreds of thousands of ducks, geese, and swans converge on wetlands in the “Land of Lakes” and create a spectacle that has been called “wings that fill the sky.” Of these waterfowl, swans are the largest and a favorite. They are superb birds whether flying in v-formation or feeding by using their long necks to reach submerged plants.
Larson will present an introduction to swans worldwide, with a focus on those that occur in the Klamath Basin. Of the six swan species occurring worldwide, all but two live in the Northern Hemisphere. Of these, the Trumpeter Swan and the Tundra Swan are native to North America, but it is the latter species that is most common in the Klamath Basin and elsewhere in Oregon, and the ones most likely to see.
However, other swans have been reported from the basin and should be looked for. Trying to identify swans can be difficult because the birds are often at a great distance and the distinguishing features can be indistinct, so, Larson will explain what to look for when identifying swans.
The presentation will include photos of all swan species, maps showing their distributions and migration pattern, video clips of their behavior, and audio recordings of their calls that can aid in identification. There will also be a discussion of their conservation status and threats. Larson will also demonstrate how swans have become a part of arts and culture.
The meeting will take place online over Zoom Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Participants must register by Sunday, March 7, at www.klamathaudubon.org.