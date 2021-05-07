Klamath Basin Audobon Society will host its monthly meeting online via Zoom on Tuesday, May 11 with a focus on Western Grebes and Clarks and their notable run-on-water displays on Upper Klamath Lake, according to a news release.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on May 11, but to participate people must register by Sunday. May 9. Registration is free, available at www.klamathaudobon.org.
The featured topic will be presented by Glenna Clifton, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Portland. Clifton has conducted research on how Clarks and Western Grebes are able to create their rushing displays.
To study how grebes rush, Clifton spent a month along the shores of Upper Klamath Lake with two field assistants filming grebes rushing using high-speed cameras. Through footage they discovered that grebes rush by taking up to 20 steps-per-second, the highest known step rate for an animal their size. Grebes also move their legs to take advantage of their specialized feet in reducing resistive drag.
More information about this meeting and the Klamath Basin Audobon Society is available at www.klamathaudobon.org.