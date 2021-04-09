“Madagascar: Off the Beaten Path” will be the topic presented by Darrel and Diana Samuels at Klamath Audubon Society’s April meeting, presented online via Zoom on Tuesday, April 13, according to a news release.
Separated from Africa for 160 million years, Madagascar has evolved an incredible array of endemic species of plants and animals. Famous for its lemurs (over 100 different species) and chameleons, this island country is also home to 27 million people who struggle for survival against poverty, climate change, and now the pandemic.
The Samuels’ will share details from their exploration of Madagascar back in 2016 covering fascinating aspects of wildlife, the people, and issues facing Madagascar.
The meeting will take place online over Zoom Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Participants must register by Sunday, April 11 at www.klamathaudubon.org