Open auditions will be held on Sunday, April 25 and Monday, April 26 for the Ross Ragland Theater’s summer community production of “The Pirates of Penzance,” according to a news release.
Actors age 16 and older are invited to arrive at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center at least 15 minutes early from listed audition times, prepared to read and sing. Auditions will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, and at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26. Callbacks will be on Tuesday, April 27 as needed.
The play will be directed by Spencer Hamilton, with music direction by Nathalie Reid. Rehearsals will run Mondays through Thursdays, starting May 10. Performance dates will be July 9-11 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Interested actors must bring a collaborative attitude and a 60-second cut of a prepared solo with accompaniment (a trackless CD, digital file or sheet music – music with voices will not be permitted). They will also potentially be asked to read scenes and learn portions of an ensemble song.
“The Pirates of Penzance” is a comic operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan, making its debut in 1880. It is widely considered a quintessential work by the famous dramatist/composer duo. The most recent Broadway revival, in 1981, ran for 787 performances and won several Tony and Drama Desk awards. “The Pirates of Penzance” is perhaps best known for its much parodied, “Major-General’s Song,” a Broadway standard that has been often lovingly recreated on programs such as “The Simpsons.”
The play centers around a pirate apprentice, Frederic, who has the dubious luck of having been born on February 29 – causing some hilarious confusion as to when his 21st birthday is and his lady love, Mabel – who has agreed to wait the 63 years for his servitude to end. But if something does not change soon Frederic will soon be on a collision course with the Pirate King’s new nemesis, the Major General – who also happens to be Mabel’s Father.
Inquiries regarding the auditions should be directed to Samantha Burris at 541-887-8632.
All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place during auditions and performances.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.