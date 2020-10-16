The Ross Ragland Theater has announced auditions for Best of the Pack Rats Christmas, a new holiday show comprised of favorite moments from past seasons of the popular holiday-themed lounge performances emulating the iconic Rat Pack.
Created and written by Dan Neubauer with music direction by Dan Crenshaw, the production is directed by the Ross Ragland Theater’s Executive Director Scott Mohon, with choreography by Samantha Burris. Auditions will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. in the Honzel Studio in the Ross Ragland Theater’s Cultural Center at 218 N. 7th St. in downtown Klamath Falls. The musical comedy performances are scheduled for Dec. 10-12 at 7:30pm in the Ross Ragland Theater. Registration for the auditions will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The annual Pack Rats concerts have become a popular mainstay of the Snowflake Festival, a combination of music and comedy with holiday-themed classics presented in a style emulating the 1960s Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, and Joey Bishop.
The total cast is ensemble in nature, but they are seeking at least three women to participate. Auditions will require each participant to sing 32 bars from a song, participate in a dance and movement part of the audition, and read from a script. Individuals auditioning are asked to bring sheet music or a CD for playback and comfortable clothes that allow movement – no flipflops or sandals.
Due to COVID-19, only those auditioning will be allowed into the facility, those who don’t feel well are asked to stay home, wear a mask or face shield inside and practice social distancing.
Select individuals from the audition may be asked to stay on the same night for a call back audition. They may be asked to sing selections from the show. If not asked to attend the callbacks, it does not necessarily mean an individual will not be cast in the show. Roles will be offered by Wednesday, Oct. 21.
For more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater at 541-884-0651 or visit www.rrtheater.org.