New this week:
“Bloodshot” – Ray Garrison, an elite soldier who was killed in battle, is brought back to life by an advanced technology that gives him the ability of super human strength and fast healing. With his new abilities, he goes after the man who killed his wife, or at least, who he believes killed his wife. Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez. Rated PG-13.
“The Hunt” – Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very specific purpose - The Hunt. Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Ethan Suplee. Rated R.
“I Still Believe” – The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Gary Sinise. Rated PG.
Continuing:
”Call of the Wild” — A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford. Rated PG.
“The Invisible Man” – When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Aldis Hodge, Elisabeth Moss. Rated R.
”Jumanji: The Next Level 2D” — As they return to rescue one of their own, the players brave parts unknown, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13.
“Onward” – Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Rated PG.
“The Way Back” – A former HS basketball phenom, struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. But will it be enough to set him on the road to redemption? Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar. Rated R.
Coming Soon:
“A Quiet Place Part II” – Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy. Rated PG-13.
“My Spy” – A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family. Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong. Rated PG-13.