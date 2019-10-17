New this week:
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Maleficent and her granddaughter begin to question complex family ties as they go in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated PG.
”Zombieland: Double Tap” — Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin. Rated R.
”Judy” — Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform in a series of sold-out concerts in 1968. Renee Zellweger, Jessie Buckely, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. Rated PG-13.
Continuing this week:
“Gemini Man” — An over-the-hill hit man faces off against a younger, more aggressive clone of himself. Will Smith, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Rated PG-13.
“Jexi” — Phil’s new phone comes with an unexpected feature, Jexi, an artificial intelligence life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader, which morphs into a virtual nightmare. Rose Byrne, Adam Devine and Wanda Sykes. Rated R.
“The Addams Family” — An animated version of Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Features the voices of Finn Wolfhard, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. Rated PG.
“Joker” — A clown-for-hire by day, Arthur aspires to be a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz. Rated R.
”Abominable” — When teenage Yi encounters a youth, Yeti, on the roof of her apartment in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends embark on an epic quest to reunite this magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor. Rated PG.
”The Lion King” — After the death of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner. Rated PG.
Advance shows on Oct. 24: “Countdown.”