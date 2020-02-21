New this week:
”The Call of the Wild” — A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford. Rated PG.
Continuing:
”Dolittle” — A physician discovers he can talk with animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen. Rated PG.
”The Gentlemen” — An American expat tries to sell his marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail. Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery. Rated R.
”Bad Boys For Life” — The Bad Boys are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens. Rated R.
”Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” — The resistance faces the First Order, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak. Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley. Rated PG-13.
”Jumanji: The Next Level” — As they return to rescue one of their own, the players brave parts unknown, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Rated PG-13.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” – After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey. Rated PG.
”Birds of Prey” — Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Rated R.
“Downhill” – Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Rated R.
“Fantasy Island” – A horror adaptation of the popular ‘70s TV show about a magical island resort. Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Charlotte McKinney. Rated PG-13.
“Parasite” – A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Rated R.